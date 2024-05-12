NewsJobsCanadaCanada

People share shocking workplace stories that "radicalized" them

Irish Mae Silvestre
May 12 2024, 5:11 pm
Many incidents, from being passed over for a promotion to poor management, can change someone’s perspective of the workplace.

So when Revamped, a career and workplace consulting company, asked on X, “What experience in the workplace radicalized you?” people had plenty to say. The tweet got nearly 2,000 comments from netizens sharing their own horror stories that changed their perspectives forever.

Most of the answers highlight management’s lack of empathy or completely out-of-touch managers that made employees feel like just another replaceable cog in the corporate machine.

For some people, their views completely changed after seeing how companies treated older workers.

For others, it was the fact that management allows sexism and harassment in the workplace.

Commenters were horrified when they saw how their companies treat employees grieving the loss of a loved one.

For one person, the final straw was the company’s indifference after the death of a coworker.

One employee experienced a new level of micromanagement.

You might be meeting all your targets, but companies sure have an odd way of rewarding employees for their hard work.

It appears that some in upper management are unaware that we’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

It’s one thing to chip in for a coworker’s birthday, but one commenter was in disbelief when employees were asked to cough up $100 for the company’s CEO’s birthday.

For others, their outlook completely changed after needing time off to prioritize their health.

One commenter was even asked to reschedule giving birth.

Finally, one person shared some advice:

What’s the one workplace incident that completely changed your perspective? Let us know in the comments.

