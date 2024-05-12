People share shocking workplace stories that "radicalized" them

Many incidents, from being passed over for a promotion to poor management, can change someone’s perspective of the workplace.

So when Revamped, a career and workplace consulting company, asked on X, “What experience in the workplace radicalized you?” people had plenty to say. The tweet got nearly 2,000 comments from netizens sharing their own horror stories that changed their perspectives forever.

What experience in the workplace radicalized you? pic.twitter.com/tVv1IOzD3g — Revamped | Career & Workplace Development (@RevampedCP) May 9, 2024

Most of the answers highlight management’s lack of empathy or completely out-of-touch managers that made employees feel like just another replaceable cog in the corporate machine.

For some people, their views completely changed after seeing how companies treated older workers.

Watching an older coworker retire. He gave notice and was fired the next day. No retirement party, no lunch, no handshake, just “fuck you”. No one ever spoke of him again. It changed me. — Gator’s Gold & Coins (@GatorGoldX) May 10, 2024

Yeah. My first day at a job I was doing some training on the computer. Like 3 feet away the manager was doing a video meeting with the rest of the managers in the district. At the end of a meeting someone said that he was retiring soon. He was fired as soon as the meeting ended — Nora (@RelicArcadia) May 11, 2024

A coworker retires after 30+ years. No email, no party, no certificate..nothing. I never forget that and have since acted and worked accordingly. I don’t answer any phone calls, emails, and texts when I’m off from work. https://t.co/spsBcHHw4W — Mr. Bread & Butta.. (@IamBane16) May 11, 2024

For others, it was the fact that management allows sexism and harassment in the workplace.

Watching admin weaponize “professionalism” against women and POC while protecting the cis white male abuser. So. Many. Times. https://t.co/skhSzYQnCC — Gretchen Winter, MD 🌼 (Warning: Feral) (@gretchemaben) May 12, 2024

The lack of boundaries from the men! Touching you, asking for hugs, making silly comments. Like what?! https://t.co/5H1j7Uzp8p — Araba (@suechefff) May 11, 2024

Commenters were horrified when they saw how their companies treat employees grieving the loss of a loved one.

Worked for a place that delivered prepared meals to schools & businesses. Young driver lost his 3 month old son to meningitis. Couple days after the funeral, the guy called in saying he couldn’t work that day because his wife was having a breakdown in her grief. They fired him. — dw retired teacher (@retired_in_tx) May 10, 2024

When my mother passed away in the middle of my shift, the owner called me after about 20 minutes and asked if I was ok or needed more time — BadGuyLogic (@BadGuyLogic) May 10, 2024

For one person, the final straw was the company’s indifference after the death of a coworker.

A coworker passed, worked at company for a little more than 20 yrs, not a single announcement of her passing. No email or broadband notification. — Nics (@PickyNikkie) May 9, 2024

One employee experienced a new level of micromanagement.

I worked @ a coupon company and the CEO moved his desk right behind me and would count the number of times he saw me on Facebook and send the tally to my boss. My boss explained that I designed the coupon code ads and had to confirm they worked on FB but he didn’t stop. https://t.co/90OmKnL2hc — Kaitlyn Jeffers (@jeffernaut) May 10, 2024

You might be meeting all your targets, but companies sure have an odd way of rewarding employees for their hard work.

My boss told me one time that I made him $70,000 in a month and was super excited about it. I’ve worked as a mechanic here for 3 years without a single raise, and I barely make that in 2 years. 😮‍💨 People wonder why the younger generation hates capitalism. — Hippinn (@H1ppin) May 10, 2024

Was promised a bonus. Got stiffed on it after working 8 consecutive 80+ hour weeks. Same for coworkers. Later found out a senior partner (who already made 3X our salaries) pocketed all of our bonuses. — TΞxas ₿l◎ckchain LawyΞr (Q, Q)🛡️ (@TxBlokChainLaw) May 12, 2024

Constantly moving the goalposts which prevented me from getting promotions or bonuses. — Jeremy (@DatDudeJeremy) May 10, 2024

Asked my boss for a promotion and ~20% raise after a few years of top reviews. She said no. I found a new job making almost double my salary, told them I quit, and she begged me to stay saying they’d match the salary. I left. My replacement was so bad my old boss got demoted. — David | Rational Buck Podcast 🦌 (@RationalBuckPod) May 10, 2024

It appears that some in upper management are unaware that we’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

my boss asked me one time why i was still living at home and i said most apartments in LA cost about 1.8k to 2.2k. he said that sounded affordable. i told him to glance at my salary next time he signs his name on my bi-weekly check. https://t.co/9vr9vlBp8j — paolo (@qjotx) May 10, 2024

It’s one thing to chip in for a coworker’s birthday, but one commenter was in disbelief when employees were asked to cough up $100 for the company’s CEO’s birthday.

HR sent out an email asking everyone at the company to give $100 to buy the CEO a birthday present https://t.co/lKtH47eDKr — Handsome Bigfoot Lawyer (@lighterfandango) May 10, 2024

For others, their outlook completely changed after needing time off to prioritize their health.

When I was flat on the bed with lower back pain, couldn’t walk, could only crawl, crying in pain and my workplace simply expected me to deliver even more work. Big wake up call! — Mike Royal (@_mikeroyal) May 11, 2024

Worked hard for a company for 3 years. I started having health problems with cluster headaches and they found a bs way to fire me over a typo on a doctors excuse. I’ve learned to always put my health and wellness first, I no longer push myself above and beyond — Devin K (@SsgDevin) May 9, 2024

One commenter was even asked to reschedule giving birth.

i had to give my boss an excuse every time if i wanted the day off and one time i was like ‘it’s to give birth’ and he was like ‘well can’t you be induced later cause we need you to cover that day’ like bro i’m giving BIRTH — ℯ𝓁𝒻𝓎 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@ianaarez) October 15, 2020

Finally, one person shared some advice:

As I tell people, the company will post your job opening at noon the day of your funeral, if not sooner. They. Don’t. Care. Behave accordingly. — sedavenport (@sedavenport) May 10, 2024

What’s the one workplace incident that completely changed your perspective? Let us know in the comments.