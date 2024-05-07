Canadians have a chance to get paid $4,000 to test pool parties in Las Vegas

If you love partying in Las Vegas, you may have a chance at your dream job.

Casino.ca is looking to send one lucky Canadian or American to Sin City to test three of the most iconic pool parties on the strip.

With summer on its way, the gambling site wants to send the winning Las Vegas pool party tester (and a friend) on an all-expenses paid trip to attend parties at Marquee Dayclub, Wet Republic, and Tao Beach.

The winner will receive an overall budget of US$4,000 or CAD equivalent to cover travel and accommodation, food and drink, and three daybed tickets to the Las Vegas pool parties.

According to Casino.ca, the trip will be five nights long and will take place in July or August.

It’s not all fun and games though — you’ll need to party with a critical eye.

The job will require you to rank all three pool parties on the following criteria out of 10:

Pool party vibe: which venue parties the hardest?

Beats & bops: which DJ is delivering on the soundtrack?

Taste test: how would you rate the deliciousness of the food and drink?

Hygiene ranking: how sparkling clean is the pool?

Crowd check: what’s the vibe of fellow partygoers?

Aesthetic appeal: which décor delivers?

Poolside royalty: how would you rank the service provided?

Daybed delight: how comfy is your lounging spot?

Party people in Canada and the US are eligible to enter the contest, as long as they’re 21 and older.

The winner will be chosen at random from a draw by the promoter, according to Casino.ca.

If you’re chosen to be a Las Vegas pool party tester, you’ll be contacted within five business days of the closing date. You will then be required to confirm your acceptance of the prize within 24 hours.

Once you’ve confirmed, then comes the fun part. You’ll attend the three pool parties in Las Vegas and must send your review of each within seven days of the last pool party.

You’ll need to take your pool party tester position seriously.

“Any responses given after specified deadlines will not be accepted and will result in your prize being forfeited.”

Think you’re the perfect candidate for this gig? You can apply here. Entries close at 11:59 pm ET on June 16.