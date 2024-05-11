Contractors working on a supermarket roof were surprised to discover that a woman had been living inside the sign for almost a year.

The Detroit Free Press reports that on April 23, workers at the Family Fare supermarket in Midland, Michigan, found an extension cord coming out of a door leading to the store’s sign. They were surprised to find someone living inside the enclosed space measuring 10 to 15 feet to 5 feet. The space is only accessible from the rooftop, and contractors need to use a ladder to access it.

Police were called to the scene and found that a 34-year-old woman had been living inside for nearly a year. According to the Associated Press, the woman had managed to get electricity through a power cord plugged into an outlet on the roof. Inside the space, she had laid down flooring and had furnished it with a desk. She also had a printer, computer, a Keurig coffee maker, food, and clothing.

Police didn’t release the woman’s identity, but she was asked to leave. The woman packed some of her belongings, and Family Fare employees helped her with the rest.

While she doesn’t face criminal charges, she was warned that she could be charged with trespassing if she returned to the store. Officers offered to connect her to homeless services resources, but she turned them down.

“She left without any further incident,” said Warren.

A spokesperson for SpartanNash, the company behind Family Fare, said they are proud of how employees handled the situation with compassion and professionalism.

“Ensuring there is ample safe, affordable housing continues to be a widespread issue nationwide that our community needs to partner in solving,” they stated.

Warren said he and his colleagues had never seen anything like it before.

“It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign,” he said, adding that they try to provide the homeless population with resources such as where to find food and shelter.