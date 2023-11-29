Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

If you bought a lottery ticket this week, make sure to check the results for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, November 28.

There was a $15 million prize up for grabs, and according to PlayNow, the winning numbers are 01, 18, 25, 26, 30, 34, 39, and bonus number 20. Unfortunately, there was no big winner during this draw. It’s the same case for the second prize worth $130,991.00.

However, 26 people came very close after matching six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, each will receive a $5,038.10 prize. Not bad at all!

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers are 12, 36, 68, and 82, but no one won the $500,000 top prize.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max top prize was during the November 21 draw when someone from Ontario scored a massive $40 million prize.

Hoping to be the next multimillionaire? The next draw will take place on Friday, and the jackpot is now at $20 million.