Industrial worker buys $1 lottery ticket, instantly becomes a multimillionaire

When one lottery player bought a ticket for $1, little did he know that he’d soon be claiming a cheque for a life-changing prize.

Ryan Franko is a 46-year-old industrial worker who lives in Oshawa, Ontario. He said he’s not a frequent lottery player, and in the 20 years he’s been trying his luck in the game, he’s only bought tickets occasionally.

“I typically play Ontario 49 and Lottario and Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 when the jackpot is high,” he said.

Sometime in May 2023, he purchased an Ontario 49 ticket, which costs $1 per play. After logging onto the OLG website to check his numbers after the draw, he was stunned to see his ticket match the winning numbers.

“I was in complete shock,” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was very smiley. This is my first big win!”

Franko had won the Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the May 20, 2023, draw.

“I told my wife, and she said, ‘Yeah, right!’ She was just as shocked as I was!” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto to pick up his winnings, the new multimillionaire said he already has plans for his money.

In addition to investing in his children’s education, Franco said he’ll set aside the money for the future. He also plans to take the family on a trip.

“This win is all about my family, and I also want to think about ways to give back to our community in a meaningful way,” he said.

While holding his cheque, he said with a laugh, “It doesn’t look real. I’m speechless.”

Ontario 49 is $1 per play, and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Franko’s winning ticket was purchased at Daily Mart on Nash Road in Courtice.