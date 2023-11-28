From her couch to Italy: Lottery winner scoops up $100,000 prize

In an unexpected stroke of luck, one lottery winner has set her sights on Italy.

Stephanie Daoust from Cambridge struck gold with a winning ticket from Instant Bingo Doubler, snagging a whopping $100,000 prize.

The 46-year-old says she’s been dabbling in the lottery since she was 18 and was at home watching TV when she played her ticket.

“I wasn’t really paying attention until I noticed I had matched all five numbers in a row and made a box,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I convinced myself it wasn’t real. I had to check it on my phone – I was stunned to see the ‘Big Winner’ screen.”

She admits it was an “out of body experience,” and she “never imagined something like this would happen to me. I feel fantastic!”

She plans to fulfill her dream of travelling to Italy and put some of her winnings toward her mortgage.

The Instant Bingo Doubler, priced at $5 per play, boasts a top prize of $100,000, with winning odds at 1 in 3.75.

Daoust’s winning ticket was purchased at The Buck Variety on Andrews Street in Cambridge.

What would you do with $100,000?