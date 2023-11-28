"My lucky cat": Grandfather credits feline friend for huge lottery win

Some people say they owe their lottery win to their family and friends, but one recent winner would like to thank his furry pal.

Beverly Nadjiwon is a 59-year-old father and grandfather who lives in Neyaashiinigmiing, Ontario. The First Nations counsellor said he’s been playing the lottery for decades, and when he plays, he often opts for Instant tickets.

One day, while purchasing a lottery ticket, he decided to buy The Big Spin, a $5 scratch play where lottery players can win a maximum prize of $500,000.

“I was sitting with my cat when I played my ticket. I saw the prize amount and had to double-check because it was so unbelievable,” he recalled.

Nadjiwon was shocked to learn that he won a $100,000 prize.

“When I confirmed it on the OLG app, I was in a little bit of shock and surprise,” he said. “It was the moment my cat became my lucky cat.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Nadjiwon said he’ll use his winnings to upgrade his vehicle and explore a different part of the world.

“I feel happy — very joyful,” he said.

No doubt his lucky cat will get some premium treats, too.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lloyd’s Smoke Shop on Berford Street in Wiarton.