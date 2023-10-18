Fourth graders "distraught" after Winnie the Pooh horror movie shown in class

Fourth graders’ childhoods were ruined after a Winnie the Pooh horror movie remake was shown at a school in the US.

Michelle Diaz — a mom of fourth-grade twins attending The Academy of Innovative Education in Miami — told CBS News that her kids were “distraught” after their math teacher played Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey for students on Monday, October 2.

The title may be deceiving as it contains everyone’s fave childhood teddy bear, but the key word here is blood.

This horror movie turns Pooh from honey bear to killer bear, and unfortunately, these Miami fourth graders were exposed to 20 to 30 minutes of the slasher flick, said Diaz.

Created by director Rhys Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows Pooh and Piglet as villains going on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them to go to college.

“He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to want this,'” said Diaz. She added that some students were seriously affected.

The mom said that even though the students chose the movie, it’s still “up to the professor to look at the content.”

In a statement obtained by CBS News, head of the school Vera Hirsh says they’re aware of the horror movie showing.