Fourth graders "distraught" after Winnie the Pooh horror movie shown in class
Fourth graders’ childhoods were ruined after a Winnie the Pooh horror movie remake was shown at a school in the US.
Michelle Diaz — a mom of fourth-grade twins attending The Academy of Innovative Education in Miami — told CBS News that her kids were “distraught” after their math teacher played Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey for students on Monday, October 2.
The title may be deceiving as it contains everyone’s fave childhood teddy bear, but the key word here is blood.
This horror movie turns Pooh from honey bear to killer bear, and unfortunately, these Miami fourth graders were exposed to 20 to 30 minutes of the slasher flick, said Diaz.
Created by director Rhys Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows Pooh and Piglet as villains going on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them to go to college.
“He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to want this,'” said Diaz. She added that some students were seriously affected.
The mom said that even though the students chose the movie, it’s still “up to the professor to look at the content.”
In a statement obtained by CBS News, head of the school Vera Hirsh says they’re aware of the horror movie showing.
“Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students,” she said.
“We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns.”
Diaz is still frustrated with how the academy has handled alleged complaints from other parents, saying she feels “completely abandoned by the school.”
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was released in January.
How were they allowed to turn a wholesome Disney children’s tale into nightmare fuel?
Well, it turns out that Pooh Bear and many of the original characters in A.A. Milne’s 1926 book entered the public domain in January 2022.
This means Waterfield, and just about anybody else, can adapt the characters as long as it doesn’t infringe on Disney’s interpretation.
“We’ve tried to be extremely careful,” the director told Variety. “We knew there was this line between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they’ve done. So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version of it.”
This is why Winnie wears a flannel instead of a little red shirt and Piglet is in all black. You also won’t see a demonic Tigger in the movie since he’s still under copyright.
If you’re too scared to watch the whole film, you can look at some terrifying stills of the movie here.