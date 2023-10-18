These are the top travel destinations where Canadians can save big on flights

We’re only three months away from 2024, and for many Canadians, a new year means more travel — and hopefully cheaper flights.

Skyscanner’s 2024 Travel Trends report reveals that the new year is looking promising for those who are travelling “bougie on a budget.”

“We’re seeing a broad spectrum of cultural curiosity in travel, from gig trippers, jetting off

to see their favorite artists, to budget bougie foodies seeking the very

best food experience (at the very best price!),” reads the report, released on Wednesday.

“We’re also seeing that travellers want to enhance their vacations in a cost-effective way too with ‘luxe-for-less’ vacation experiences trending.”

The travel agency and search engine found that despite the cost of living crisis, and the continued squeeze on budgets, travel is still a top priority for Canadians in 2024.

Forty percent of Canadian jet-setters say the cost of flights is one of the biggest factors determining the travel destination in 2024. Hotel prices are also up there with 16% of Canadians saying it’s a key factor.

Here’s where the “bougie on a budget” comes in.

Despite wanting to save money on flights and accommodations, over a third (35%) of Canadians have budgeted to spend more on trips in 2024 compared to 2023, while 37% will spend the same, according to the report.

Only 14% have said they’ll spend less.

Luckily, Skyscanner has provided a list of the top 10 destinations offer the most bang for travellers’ bucks.

According to the report, the following vacation spots have had the biggest price drop in flights from Canada over the past year:

San Juan, Puerto Rico — 36% price drop Huatulco, Mexico — 27% price drop Oranjestad, Aruba — 23% price drop San Diego, California — 23% price drop San Jose del Cabo, Mexico — 20% price drop Phoenix, Arizona — 17% price drop Montego Bay, Jamaica — 16% price drop Algiers, Algeria — 15% price drop Orlando, Florida — 15% price drop Varadero, Cuba — 15% price drop

Based on this list, bougie budget travellers can save big on flights to sunny destinations like Puerto Rico and Mexico.

For people wanting to vacation in the US, San Diego, Phoenix and Orlando have all seen significant price drops on flights.

If you care more about the price of flights and aren’t really sure about the destination for the vacation, Skyscanner suggests you use its “Everywhere” search feature. It helps travellers search by price rather than location.