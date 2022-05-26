Winnie the Pooh gets a horror movie makeover that's sure to ruin your childhood (PHOTOS)

From honey bear to killer bear.

Winnie the Pooh is about to get a horror movie makeover that will most certainly ruin your childhood.

The internet was cursed (or blessed, depending on your taste in films) with a first look at the upcoming slasher Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Thursday.

Created by director Rhys Waterfield, who is known for monster horror films Rise of the Loch Ness and Firenado, this movie will follow Pooh and Piglet as villains going on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them to go to college.

“Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult,” Waterfield told Variety.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So, they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

So, how were they allowed to turn a wholesome Disney children’s tale into nightmare fuel?

Well, it turns out that Pooh bear and many of the original characters in A.A. Milne’s 1926 book entered the public domain in January 2022. This means Waterfield, and just about anybody else, can adapt the characters as long as it doesn’t infringe on Disney’s interpretation.

Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really. This is why I love the public domain. pic.twitter.com/ZuEWwZ7WJg — Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation (@Crimson_Mayhem_) May 25, 2022

“We’ve tried to be extremely careful,” said the director. “We knew there was this line between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they’ve done. So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version of it.”

This is why Winnie wear’s a flannel instead of a little red shirt and Piglet is in all black. You also won’t see a demonic Tigger in the movie, since he’s still under copyright.

Here are the terrifying stills from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which wrapped production earlier this month.