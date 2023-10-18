Canadian school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to post Nazi meme

A school board trustee who came under fire for posting a meme on social media comparing waving 2SLGBTQIA+ flags to Nazi propaganda says she was told by “the Holy Spirit” to “just go for it.”

Monique LaGrange’s reasoning behind posting the meme was outlined in a 15-page document released by the Red Deer school board on Monday.

LaGrange cited her religious beliefs as influencing her views. Included in her explanation for posting the controversial meme was believing it reflected the truth about the contemporary world, questioning whether it would be understood, and ultimately trusting the Holy Spirit.

According to the school district, Lagrange’s legal counsel requested that the reasons be released publicly.

On September 26, the school made a disciplinary decision that included stipulations for her to remain in her current position, including limiting her from speaking on behalf of the board, attending school board events, and sitting on committees.

She was also told to issue a public apology and attend sensitivity training. LaGrange has refused to accept these last two points, and her lawyer, James Kitchen, says they are “ideologically motivated” and a way to enforce a “woke world view.”