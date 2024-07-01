WestJet strike comes to an end following massive disruptions

WestJet has now begun the process of fully restoring services to its network after a weekend of chaos.

At 1:30 am ET on Monday, July 1, 2024, the union representing WestJet’s aircraft maintenance engineers confirmed the end of their strike.

Members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) are now being directed to immediately start work to fully restore services.

Given the highly disruptive nature of the strike, the airline states it will take some time and further disruptions over the coming week to return aircraft and crew back into position.

Both the airline and AMFA resumed talks on Sunday for the first time since Thursday, June 27.

“The damage to Canadians and our airline is massive, a swift resolution was necessary; we take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer, in a statement early Monday morning.

“We will see no further labour action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification.”

With no warning, and after previously indicating that it would not strike following the federal government’s order for binding arbitration, AMFA suddenly began its job action on the evening of Friday, June 28.

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 832 WestJet flights had been cancelled since Thursday evening, affecting over 100,000 travellers during the busy Canada Day long weekend. This includes 18 cancellations on Thursday, 25 on Friday, 284 on Saturday, 424 on Sunday, 78 on Monday, and three on Tuesday.

There have been reports of many travellers stranded at airports.

WestJet reported that it parked 130 aircraft at 13 airports across the country, as its network takedown could not happen in an orderly manner as originally planned in the event of a strike.

“We believe this outcome would not have been possible without the strike, but we do regret the disruption and inconvenience it has caused the traveling public over the Canada Day holiday period,” reads a bulletin by AMFA announcing the end of the strike early Monday morning.

“The timing was coincidental as the negotiation process did not follow a predictable timeline. We are pleased the strike lasted only 48 hours and that service can now return to normal.”

According to the union, the newly negotiated second tentative agreement provides major improvements over both the current terms of employment and the terms provided for in the first tentative agreement. This includes immediate pay increases, full restoration of the WestJet Savings Plan, and improved benefits for staff.