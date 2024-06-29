WestJet cancels additional 235 flights due to ongoing strike

Due to an ongoing strike, WestJet announced on Saturday that it’s cancelling an additional 235 flights.

In a release shared on Saturday, June 29, the Alberta-based airline stated that the decision would affect around 33,000 customers. It’s the latest cancellation notice after the airline cancelled 25 flights on Thursday and Friday, which impacted 3,300 guests.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) announced its decision to proceed with the strike starting on the evening of Friday, June 28. On the same day, WestJet announced that it was cancelling 150 flights scheduled for Saturday, which affected around 20,000 guests.

According to the company, the strike has forced it to cancel flights to maintain stability across its remaining operations. As a result, aircraft will be parked in stations across Canada.

Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer, called the situation “devastating.”

“The union’s irrational actions are single-handedly causing irrevocable damage to our guests who are missing wedding celebrations, critical medical appointments, family reunions, and long-awaited vacations while stranding thousands of Canadians who are left without support or a flight home,” he said.

“We are seeking every avenue for intervention and working around the clock to maintain a stable network while we reduce our flying in a safe and controlled manner.”

The cancellations have left people’s Canada Day long weekend travel plans in the air.

With files from Kenneth Chan