Canadian Dental Care Plan now accepting apps from more people — here's who can apply

More Canadians who want to save on dental care bills can finally get relief with the Canada Dental Care Plan.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) was introduced last year to help lower dental costs for those earning less than $90,000 annually.

Ottawa says the CDCP will help up to nine million uninsured Canadians get the necessary dental care.

On May 1, Health Canada said potentially eligible people aged 65 and above could apply to the CDCP online.

Now, more groups of Canadians can receive care.

Minister of Citizens’ Services Terry Beech announced Thursday that eligible children under 18 and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate can now apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

“With applications opening today for two new groups of Canadians, approximately 1.2 million more people will soon have access to improved oral health,” Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said in a release. “This will mean approximately 938,000 children and close to 183,000 adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate will have more affordable access to the oral health care that they need.”

ESDC said that more than 11,400 oral health providers (including hygienists, dentists, and denturists) currently offer a wide range of services to CDCP clients.

“If CDCP clients do not already have an oral health provider, they can consult Sun Life’s CDCP Provider Search to find a provider in their community or speak to their local oral health provider to see if they accept CDCP clients. As of July 8, any oral health providers will be able to bill Sun Life directly for care provided to any CDCP client without having to formally participate in the program,” it advised.

However, it is essential to note that the plan does not directly pay eligible members for the cost of dental care services. Even if you qualify, you may still have to pay your oral health provider any amount not covered by the CDCP.

As the applications continue to be rolled out in phases, here’s what Canadians should know about eligibility and when they can apply.

Who qualifies for the Canada Dental Care Plan?

You must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance, meaning you don’t have access through your employer or a family member’s employer benefits, dental insurance through your pension (a previous employer), or a family member’s pension benefits.

You can also not have dental insurance you’ve purchased yourself or from a family member via a group plan from an insurance or benefits company.

You must also have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000.

If you’re a Canadian resident who accesses dental coverage through a social program offered by your province/territory or the federal government, you can still qualify for the CDCP if you meet all the eligibility criteria.

When can you apply?

The Canada Dental Care Plan is accepting applications for seniors 65 and up, adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and families with children under 18 who need dental coverage.

It’s important to note that the CDCP doesn’t apply to families if another government program covers their child’s dental costs.

Luckily for people who don’t fall under those categories, eligibility will soon expand in the coming months.

The next phase of the dental care plan rollout will happen in 2025, covering all remaining eligible Canadian residents.

What does the CDCP cover?

The CDCP says it will help cover various oral healthcare services, which include:

Preventive services, including scaling (cleaning), polishing, sealants, and fluoride

Diagnostic services, including examinations and X-rays

Restorative services, including fillings

Endodontic services, including root canal treatments

Prosthodontic services, including complete and partial removable dentures

Periodontal services, including deep scaling

Oral surgery services, including extractions

Some of these services will only become available in fall 2024, and the federal government will provide further updates on this page.

For more information on how much the Canada Dental Care Plan will cover, read this.

The deadline to apply for the Canada Dental Benefit (CDB), which differs from the CDCP, is June 30.

“The CDB provides a direct payment of up to $650 per eligible child, sent directly to parents to help pay the cost of oral health care for that child,” the Public Health Agency of Canada told Daily Hive in an earlier email.

“ The CDB is a temporary benefit that provides a direct, tax-free payment to help eligible families pay for oral health care services for their children under the age of 12. It will remain in place until June 30, 2024. Once the CDB ends, those children will be eligible to transition to the CDCP, assuming they meet the eligibility criteria,” the agency concluded.

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto