Best Buy Express is officially here, a brand-new shopping experience for tech consumers across Canada.

Having opened its first location in Surrey, BC, yesterday, this partnership between Bell and Best Buy will roll out 167 stores across Canada over the next five months.

These special Best Buy stores offer a different experience than your regular location, including quick and easy pickup, a curated tech experience, telecom services and Geek Squad standing by.

A Best Buy spokesperson told Daily Hive that these stores will not replace Best Buy Mobile, and those locations will continue offering the specialized mobile experience they always have.

The introduction of Best Buy Express locations also doesn’t alter the experience offered at Best Buy’s big box stores or mobile locations.

Best Buy President Ron Wilson said in a statement, “Opening 167 stores in five months may be a North American first. It’s certainly bold in retail today.”

“We’re excited to see these new stores come to life as we double our store count, expanding our presence across Canada. We’re proud to be able to offer our ultimate shopping convenience to new and existing customers.”

These stores will make the technology shopping experience more accessible, especially for those who might find technology overwhelming.

Daily Hive previously reported on Best Buy Express in January, when we learned that The Source locations would be being converted into these new retail spots. That’s also how Bell comes into play, as Bell owned The Source locations that will now become Best Buy Express.

All stores are expected to be opened by the end of the year.