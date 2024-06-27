WestJet cancels more flights after second strike notice, impacting thousands

Low-cost Canadian carrier WestJet has once again begun cancelling flights after receiving a second strike notice from workers.

Just over a week ago, on June 19, the airline released a statement saying it had started cancelling and consolidating flights in preparation for possible strike action by WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech Ops employees.

After 31 flights were preemptively cancelled, WestJet announced at midnight on June 20 that the labour action had been averted. By that point, thousands of customers had already been impacted.

Late Wednesday night, WestJet said it had initiated more flight cancellations to prepare for the “threat of strike” on Friday.

“This action ensures the airline can safely park its aircraft in a controlled manner while enabling proactive communication and preventing the stranding of WestJet’s guests and crew,” airline officials said.

Around 3,300 flyers will be affected by 25 cancellations spanning Thursday and Friday (June 27 and 28).

This happened after WestJet presented the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) with a “Canadian industry-leading agreement.”

“Just hours into day one of a mutually agreed to four-day bargaining period, the union served a strike notice. This timing could disrupt the travel plans of more than 250,000 guests scheduled to travel over the July long weekend and appears to be an attempt to force an unreasonable contract,” WestJet’s latest statement reads.