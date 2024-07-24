Mid-week wins: Two Canadian lottery players split Lotto Max second prize

Several Canadian lottery players beat the odds in last night’s Lotto Max draw.

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw had a whopping $70 million up for grabs, and while no one nabbed that jackpot, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate.

The winning numbers were 04, 12, 14, 16, 27, 35, 41, and the bonus number 32.

Two lucky lottery players from Ontario split the second prize, taking home $132,165.90 each.

This draw offered a staggering 10 Maxmillions prizes, and three Canadians correctly matched the winning numbers.

Someone in Ontario matched 7, 10, 16, 20, 26, 32, and 40 to a tee to win $1 million.

Another Lotto Max player in Quebec matched the winning numbers 11, 18, 29, 32, 39, 42, and 50 to become a millionaire.

Last, but certainly not least, someone in Calgary is now a million dollars richer after matching these winning numbers: 22, 33, 34, 42, 43, 46, and 48.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra Prize were 1, 7, 22, and 29. Unfortunately, the luck ran out there, as no one nabbed the $500,000 jackpot.

With the $70 million going unclaimed, the next Lotto Max jackpot comes with 12 Maxmillions prizes. Make sure to grab a ticket before Friday’s draw.

You can also try your luck in tonight’s Lotto 6/49 draw, which has $30 million up for grabs, plus 20 guaranteed $10,000 SuperDraw prizes up for grabs.

Wednesday's LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $30 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the Classic Jackpot. In addition, there are 20 GUARANTEED $10,000 SuperDraw prizes up for grabs!

If you didn’t beat the odds this time around, don’t forget to check your tickets from the weekend.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, July 20, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $28 million at the time. No one won the jackpot, but someone did win the $1 million White Ball prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.