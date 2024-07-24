If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you may want to brush off your resume because Sephora Canada is hiring for seasonal holiday positions across the country.

The make-up giant is conducting interviews for beauty advisor positions at every store location across Canada from July 30 to August 1 and August 5 to 8 in Quebec.

There are no educational requirements to apply and Sephora notes it’s the perfect opportunity for young makeup enthusiasts and early career applicants to add to their work experience.

According to Sephora Canada’s online description for the temporary beauty advisor role, responsibilities include providing friendly and knowledgable services to clients in its “colour, skincare, fragrance, and cash areas.”

Successful applicants should be passionate about Sephora’s clientele and have completed “in-depth” brand training. They’ll also be required to participate in inventory control and be knowledgeable about cashier functions.

The job description adds that it’s helpful to have some experience in retail or the service industry, and applicants should have excellent verbal and written communication skills. Having a flexible work schedule is also a plus.

As a beauty advisor, you’ll be able to enjoy some pretty sweet perks. Team members receive 30% discounts on products, 40% discounts on the Sephora Collection, as well as training products from coveted brands.

“Sephora team members all contribute to a fun, inclusive and celebratory work environment while benefiting from unique learning opportunities,” notes the company.

“Deeply committed to creating a space where diversity is expected, self-expression is honoured, all are welcomed and everyone is included, Sephora champions all beauty fearlessly.”

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so on Sephora Canada’s website, under the “temporary beauty advisor” roles.