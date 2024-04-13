Weekend winner: A Canadian lottery player just woke up $1 million richer

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent Lotto Max draw? If so, don’t forget to check your numbers!

The last draw was a big one with a whopping $65 million jackpot and eight Maxmillions prizes. The winning numbers were 17, 25, 30, 35, 36, 44, 50, and bonus number 10. But no one will be taking home the prize this time.

Similarly, no one won the second prize worth $272,724.60. However, after coming pretty close and matching six of the seven winning numbers, 52 people will each receive $5,244.70.

One person will be waking up to some exciting news.

According to PlayNow, a Canadian lottery player is now a brand new millionaire after winning a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 17, 29, 36, 38, and 50, and the lucky ticket was sold in Surrey, BC.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last big Lotto Max jackpot to be won was split by two Canadians from the same province during the draw on Friday, March 8.

After splitting a $25 million jackpot, two lottery players became $12.5 million richer after matching the winning numbers 01, 03, 06, 19, 21, 33, and 47. Both lucky tickets were sold in Ontario.

Hoping to try your luck in the next draw? The next jackpot is now at $70 million with an estimated 10 Maxmillions prizes. The draw takes place on Tuesday, April 16.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.