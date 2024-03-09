Two people will wake up to some life-changing news this weekend after matching the winning lottery numbers.

The $25 million jackpot was up for grabs during the Lotto Max draw on Friday, March 8. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 01, 03, 06, 19, 21, 33, and 47, and bonus number 10. After matching all seven winning numbers, two lottery players will split the top prize.

As a result, each of them is now $12.5 million richer. As for where those lucky tickets were sold, they were purchased in Ontario.

There were no winners for the second prize worth $160,325.30.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 58, 66, 69, and 79, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Similarly, the Encore winning number was 1323546, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The Lotto Max prize has now reset to $10 million, and the next draw will take place on Tuesday, March 12.

Recently, another lucky lottery player won a life-changing prize.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw saw someone hit the Gold Ball jackpot of a massive $58 million. The ticket was purchased by a player in British Columbia on playnow.com, matching the winning lottery numbers 18041531-05.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.