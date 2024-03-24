Weekend winners: Two lucky lottery players end up splitting a second prize

What a way to start the weekend! Two lottery players from different provinces will wake up to the happy news that they each won a six-figure prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, March 23, and the Gold Ball prize is now $18 million; however, no one won the top prize. After matching the winning number 53849650-01, one lottery player won the guaranteed $1 million White Ball prize. According to PlayNow, the ticket was sold in Ontario.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw Prize were 02, 14, 26, 27, 33, 49, and bonus number 08. There was no winner for the $5 million top prize this time, but two people won the second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. After splitting the prize, each lottery player will soon receive a cheque for $101,720.60. The lucky tickets were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw Extra were 42, 48, 58, and 91. However, no one won the $500,000 prize. After matching the Encore number 1825130, someone in Ontario is now $1 million richer.

Looking to try your luck next time? The next draw is set to take place on Wednesday, March 27, and the Gold Ball jackpot is now worth $20 million. Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play.

