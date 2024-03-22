NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Canada's newest millionaire plans to learn to play guitar on the beach with his $58M winnings

What would you do if you won $58 million in the lottery? For one man from BC, who has become Canada’s newest millionaire, it’s all about the simple pleasures in life.

Hao Ping Chung won the whopping $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot from the March 6 Lotto 6/49 draw, a first for the province since the enhancement began two years ago, and definitely a major shock for the Richmond resident.

The first thing he did when he saw the good news? He called his parents.

“They were surprised and asked if it was a scam!”

“I was at home when I found out I won. When I logged on to my PlayNow.com account, I saw the balance. It didn’t feel real! I tried to withdraw the funds to see if it was actually there.”

Now he’s got his sights on tropical destinations and some artistic endeavours as well.

Chung says he plans to learn to play guitar and visit “nice beaches, maybe!”

The Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players will win either the Guaranteed Prize of $1 million, or the growing Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million. The Classic Jackpot offers a prize that is always $5 million. BCLC

This year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $93 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

