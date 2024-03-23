Best grandpa ever? Lottery winner using prize money to help four grandkids through school

When it comes to showing love and support for one’s family, David Hill from Thorold, Ontario, has set a new standard.

The 78-year-old retiree recently found himself at the center of attention after winning a significant prize of $100,000 in the Ontario 49 draw on February 10, 2024, thanks to the Encore feature.

Hill, who has been playing the lottery faithfully for over four decades, was overwhelmed by his first major win.

“I always add Encore to my tickets,” he shared during his visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

The magical moment occurred on a quiet Sunday morning when Hill, while casually checking his tickets, made a jaw-dropping discovery. “I said to my wife, ‘I think I won!'” he recounted, still in disbelief.

“She replied, ‘No way!’ We checked the ticket using the OLG app – I couldn’t believe it! I couldn’t even sleep that night.”

With the weight of financial worries lifted off his shoulders, Hill wasted no time deciding how to use his newfound riches. The devoted grandfather of four immediately committed the money to support his grandchildren’s education, ensuring that they have the necessary resources to excel in their academic pursuits.

“This is just amazing and unbelievable. I don’t know what to think,” Hill expressed, his voice tinged with gratitude and excitement.

The heartwarming gesture not only showcases the grandfather’s generous spirit but also underscores the invaluable role that grandparents play in shaping the lives of their grandchildren.

Encore, the lottery feature that brought Hill his stroke of luck, offers players 22 ways to win and can be added to most lottery games for an additional $1. With an Encore draw held every day, players like Hill have an extra chance to turn their dreams into reality.

Hill’s winning ticket was purchased at the Esso station on Highway 20 in Fonthill, marking the beginning of an extraordinary chapter in his life.

With his heartwarming gesture, Hill has not only secured his place as a beloved grandfather but he has also earned the title of “Best Grandpa Ever,” leaving an unforgettable mark on the hearts of his family while inspiring countless others to follow in his footsteps.