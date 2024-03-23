End of week lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

If you were hoping to score big and bought a lottery ticket for the recent Lotto Max draw, then it might be worth double-checking your ticket.

Last night’s draw had a $25 million prize up for grabs that no one managed to claim. The winning numbers were 02, 07, 19, 28, 36, 37, 44, and bonus number 10.

It wasn’t a complete loss, however. One person managed to score the second top prize and took home a whopping $158,748.40, and 35 people managed to match six of the seven winning numbers and will each take home $4,535.70, according to PlayNow.

The Lotto Max Extra also didn’t see a top scorer this week, with no one picking up the $500,000 top prize. The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra were 16, 17, 36, and 63.

The $25 million jackpot will carry over to next week, with the following draw set for Tuesday, March 26.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.