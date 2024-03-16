One Canadian lottery player will wake up to the happy news that they’ve just won a Lotto Max second prize.

The draw for the $15 million prize took place on Friday, March 15, and the winning numbers were 22, 24, 31, 33, 39, 45, and 46, with the bonus number 02. Although no one matched the seven winning numbers, someone came close after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, the lucky lottery player is now $156,357.40 richer — great news to wake up to on a Saturday morning. The winner from BC purchased their ticket from PlayNow.com.

Twenty-six lottery players will also split the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers, and each will receive a cheque for $6,013.70.

Another BC lottery player who won a six-figure prize after matching the Lotto Max Extra numbers 30, 65, 70, and 84 will soon take home a $500,000 prize. The winning ticket was sold in Williams Lake, BC. According to OLG, one lottery player just became a millionaire after matching the Encore winning number 8686513.

If you’re hoping to try your luck again, the next jackpot is now worth $20 million, and the draw is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.