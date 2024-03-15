“I couldn’t believe it”: Lottery player who won $100,000 last year wins $100,000 again

A man from Ontario is celebrating in a major way after winning $100,000 in the lottery… for the second time in just six months!

Frankford-based Paul Fitchett is self-employed and plays the lottery quite regularly. He had only won small prizes until his luck flipped in September 2023.

The then-63-year-old hit the jackpot in a Megadice draw, raking in $100,000.

In October, while collecting his comically large cheque, he told the folks at OLG’s Prize Centre in Toronto that he was watching TV one night and decided to check the winning numbers online.

“I noticed I matched all the numbers and was so shocked—I couldn’t believe I had won!” he said.

A second massive win was even harder to believe.

“I don’t typically play Instant games, but I won a few smaller prizes, so I thought I would try Instant Plinko,” he said on his second big trip to the Prize Centre in March.

Once again, Paul was in front of his TV when he saw that he had won: “I couldn’t believe it. I never imagined that six months after my first big win, I’d win again!”

“My husband was in the room with me when it happened, and he couldn’t believe it,” Paul said. “It’s quite a surprise!”

Paul’s husband was the first to learn about his last win, too. “He was very happy for me but thought it was a joke at the same time.”

When he collected his September prize, Paul said he planned to use the prize money to pay bills, travel, and help his sibling buy a new car. Now, he wants to invest and travel to Western Canada.

“I’ve never been there, and there is so much to explore,” concluded the lottery winner.