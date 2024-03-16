Canadian man's daughter dreamed about him winning the lottery — a week later, it actually happened

If you don’t think prophecies are real, this lottery win might just make you a believer.

A lucky dad from Ajax, Ontario, won a six-figure prize a week after he says his daughter had a dream about him winning.

Garry Tola matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the January 30, 2024, Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

The 36-year-old says he’s been playing the lottery occasionally since he turned 18.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG app and when I saw the screen, I didn’t believe it so I scanned it again,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I scanned it 13 times!”

He recalled the coincidental dream that his daughter had a week before.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about a week earlier when my daughter had a dream I won the lottery,” the construction worker continued.

“I ran to tell my family right away. They were so happy and excited. My daughter was shocked and said, ‘Dad, my dream felt so special!’ It was a great reminder to her that anything is possible.”

The dad says he feels good about the windfall but is also a little overwhelmed.

“I am thankful. I have a lot I want to do with this money. I want to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” said Tola.

Besides giving back, he also plans to make some investments and celebrate with his family by going on a trip.

Tola purchased his winning lottery ticket at Petro Canada on Taunton Road in Ajax.

He isn’t the only player who’s had a magical win.

A man from Alberta won the lottery after his grandma told him to buy tickets following her big win.

And a lucky Quebec restaurant worker was shocked after receiving a winning lottery ticket as a tip.