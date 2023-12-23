Drunk driver pleads guilty after crashing into DUI sign

A driver who crashed into a DUI sign while driving under the influence has pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges.

Clarissa Hernandez, 27, from Texas was arrested after midnight on August 11 in Palm Springs, California, and was later released on a US$5,000 bail bond, reports KESQ.

Hernandez was believed to be driving a Land Rover when she hit a trailer with a signboard notifying drivers of an upcoming DUI checkpoint.

In a statement, police said, “At approximately midnight, an electronic signboard stationed at Tahquitz Canyon Way and Calle Alvarado was struck by a vehicle.”

According to police, Hernandez also “nearly collided with a group of pedestrians leaving the theatre before colliding with the signboard.”

They also stated that she smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking by herself when she exited the vehicle.

“Her eyes were bloodshot red and watery, and her speech was slurred,” read the report. “She swayed forward and back continuously. She was angry, argumentative, and hostile.”

According to Hernandez, she had drunk a pint of tequila — she had her last drink just 10 minutes before the crash.

She pleaded guilty to one misdemeanour count each of wilfully resisting and driving under the influence with “a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher,” according to court records.

Hernandez was sentenced to three years probation.