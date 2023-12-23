"Came at a really good time for us": Couple grateful for six-figure lottery win

A husband-and-wife duo who started playing the lottery during the pandemic are now celebrating a big win.

Theodore (Ted) Van Hezewyk and Angela Dekker live in Carleton Place, Ontario, and the couple said they enjoy playing Instant Crossword, an Instant game that costs $5 per ticket.

One day, they had purchased a ticket at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Dufferin Street in Perth, and Dekker started playing their ticket.

“My wife played the ticket and didn’t realize it was a big win at first,” he said. “I noticed she matched six words and scanned it on the OLG app.”

They won the Instant Crossword Tripler top prize worth $100,000.

“We shared a kiss and a hug in celebration, but she kept saying, ‘Really?'” recalled Hezewyk.

The couple shared that they have just purchased a new home.

“It took a few days for it to really sink in,” said Hezewyk. “This win came at a really good time for us. We are so thankful.”

The pair said they plan to use some of the money for home renovations and to pay down their mortgage. They’ll be putting the rest of their winnings towards their retirement.

“It’s an unbelievable experience,” said Hezewyk with a smile.

Instant Crossword Tripler is available for $5 a play, and the top prize is $100,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.81.