Weekend winner: A lottery player just won a six-figure Lotto Max prize

The holiday weekend just became even more special for one lottery player who woke up a winner of a six-figure Lotto Max prize.

The draw for the $17 million prize took place on Friday, December 22, and the winning numbers were 08, 16, 19, 25, 30, 33, 47, and bonus number 10.

While no one won the top prize, one lucky winner did match six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a $175,734.10 prize. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

In addition, 40 people matched six of the seven winning numbers, netting themselves a $4,393.40 prize.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 20, 40, 47, and 58, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The Encore top prize was worth $1 million, but no one matched winning number 0812984.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, December 26, and the top prize is now at $22 million.