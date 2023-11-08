I tried the new Apple iMac M3 for work and gaming — here's how it went

Last week, Apple unveiled its new lineup of Macs powered by the new M3 chip family, including a “super-charged” 24-inch iMac that boasted several upgrades over its predecessor.

I got an opportunity to take the new iMac for a spin for Daily Hive and was excited to try the features firsthand. This would be my first time using a desktop computer regularly in decades.

The blue iMac came with matching power cords, four USB-C ports, a USB-C-to-lightning cable, and a set of Apple’s Magic devices — a trackpad, mouse, and keyboard — all with blue accents.

I can’t lie — they look really cool. I appreciate that the iMac has some real estate under the screen for grandmas who need Post-its to function (me).

For context, I’ve been a MacBook person for around 10 years and a laptop person for even longer. Because I’ve moved between three countries during this time, the need for a bulky desktop computer hasn’t arisen.

Portability has been a significant priority for me, as has performance.

I run several programs for work, including video/photo editing and heavy illustration software — which is why I’ve stuck to powerful MacBook Pro models through the years.

Even work that doesn’t involve using dedicated pro tools is hard on my computers. Using an internet browser, for example, might feel like a “light user” task, but the number of tabs I have open at any given moment is… embarrassing.

The M3 chip at work

The iMac M3 has been tackling all my work-related tasks so buttery-smoothly that I have not found myself using my laptop at all. I’m also quickly realizing that the portability of a laptop is a double-edged sword — it’s great to move around, but I’m also more susceptible to working from my bed on lazier weekday mornings.

With the iMac, new forms of routine and discipline have entered my work life. My bed is made and looks neat all day long.

Something else I wasn’t even checking for is the incredible 1080p quality of the built-in camera. My daily-use computer is a 2021 MacBook Pro with decent computing power but a lower-quality camera.

I like having dim lights around me while I work, but it doesn’t translate well in video meetings. I bring a mysterious “working from the prison cell” vibe to the meeting that my coworkers may not love.

That issue has been helped immensely, as the new iMac’s camera works swimmingly in low light.

The M3 chip at play

I also really enjoy playing video games nearly every night after work. Though my partner’s uber-customized and costly desktop gaming setup looks very tempting, I don’t think I’m the type to build a whole computer myself.

I much prefer gaming consoles and my two loyal Nintendo Switches for on-the-go fun instead of a table cluttered with eight cables, three monitors, a desktop computer, a fan to keep that computer cool, and a power stabilizer (yes, this is a dig at my partner).

Apple products have not necessarily called my name before when it comes to gaming, so I was particularly pumped about the improved gaming experience the new iMac and MacBooks boast.

I’d heard a lot about Disney Dreamlight Valley, but I hadn’t had time to try out the new RPG between Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and running my fifth farm on Stardew Valley (don’t judge).

With the new ray-tracing feature and a 10-core GPU, crisp character shadows and object reflections make for a spectacular gaming experience.

I plan on using the iMac for my games on Steam, too, because things look way more promising than when I first tried gaming on Mac (and swore off it).

My regular monitor quite literally pales in comparison to the 4.5K Retina display. It’s been a joy paired with the stunning moving screensaver of the new Sonoma update.

Final thoughts

The new iMac is a fantastic and reliable device, leaving little to be desired. It isn’t an essential upgrade, but a welcome one if you want to fit all your computing needs in one device without shelling out money on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip, which starts at $2,099.

The starting price of $1,699 for the iMac M3 base model with 256GB of storage is easier on the wallet, especially with a student discount. It looks like a bargain when you consider that the new iPhone 15 Pro with the same storage will run you just $100 less at $1,599.

The iMac is quite heavy but only 11.5 mm thick. I know portability is king, but this one’s a no-brainer if you don’t mind having a fixed station. It’s sure to make working or studying from home a lot more enjoyable.

