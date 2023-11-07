Vancouver named third-most popular world city Americans want to move to

When Americans think about moving abroad, it turns out Vancouver is high on their list of dream cities.

That’s according to a new survey by Remitly, which analyzed search engine trends to reveal where people around the world were most strongly interested in moving to.

Vancouver was the third-most popular city for US residents to search, tied with Singapore and eclipsed only by Amsterdam and Dubai.

People in Oregon and Oklahoma really loved Vancouver, where BC’s largest city took the crown for the most-searched international city for moving abroad.

Vancouver is famous for its picturesque mountain and ocean views, as well as mild winters. It’s a popular relocation spot for fellow Canadians, as well.

Vancouver was the top choice for Albertans when looking for an alternate city to live in.

When looking at where British Columbians want to move, the top choice was Calgary. Turns out Canada’s two western-most provinces have a thing for each other.