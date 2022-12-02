Vancouver named one of the worst cities in the world for expats

Vancouver may be an attractive destination for international visitors, but according to the 2022 Expat City Ranking, Vancouver is one of the worst cities in the world for expats.

The ranking was conducted by InterNations, which ranked global cities through various criteria based on surveys of expats in each region.

Factors used to put the ranking together included quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance, and city focus, among a few other variables.

InterNations ranked 50 cities in its comprehensive list, and Vancouver landed in the bottom 10, while Valencia, Dubai, and Mexico City were the top three cities for expats.

According to InterNations, expats enjoy cities like Toronto and Vancouver because of the high quality of life, but they struggle to afford to live in those cities.

Vancouver scored relatively highly in the quality of life portion of InterNations ranking, at number 23. It also ranked 11 for safety and security and five for environment and climate.

Under the personal finance section, Vancouver ranked dead last.

“Vancouver ends up at the bottom of the Personal Finance Index, ranking 50th out

of 50 cities worldwide. Expats are particularly unhappy with the general cost of living:

69% rate it negatively, nearly twice the global average of 35%,” reads the InterNations report.

It goes on to quote a French expat who stated that if you don’t have a very high income, there isn’t much money left after paying bills.

“Half (50%) even say that their disposable household income is not enough to lead

a comfortable life (vs. 28% globally).”

While you might raise your eyebrows at Dubai being at the top of the list, InterNations suggests it is because it’s easy for expats to get a visa to move there, and that it’s also easy to find housing in Dubai.

You can find the full report here.