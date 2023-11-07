NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Albertans want to move to this Canadian city and we totally get why

Nov 7 2023
If you could move anywhere in Canada, where would you go? New data says that Albertans picked Vancouver as their top spot, and we aren’t all that surprised to hear it.

Remitly.com has made its annual rankings of the top spots in the world people want to move to, and they broke down the numbers for us here in Canada.

With its mild winters and gorgeous oceanfront location, Vancouver was an obvious choice for Albertans. Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon were the other top picks for Albertans looking for another province to call home.

We suppose if you’re already living in the best province in Canada, though, other options will pale in comparison.

remitly.com

It turns out Calgary is really, really popular, as it was the top choice for Canadians in other provinces. That “Alberta is Calling” campaign seems to have worked!

Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and PEI had Calgary as their number one online query. Edmonton also made the top five for out-of-province Canadians, likely due to the city’s relatively affordable cost of living.

When it comes to international options, Albertans looked toward warmer destinations:

  1. Dubai
  2. Sardinia
  3. Sicily
  4. Doha
  5. Singapore

Dubai wasn’t only popular for Albertans but was also the favourite globally in Remitly.com’s data.

“Using a similar methodology to our previous study, we analysed Google search volumes for the phrase ‘move to [city]’ for 164 countries around the world, and created an overall ranking based entirely on how many countries prefer a move to a specific city above all others,” the company said in a release.

remitly.com

What do you think of the top choices? Let us know in the comments.

With files from DH Vancouver Staff

