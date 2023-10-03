Two BC cities were just named among the best in the world for travel

Ranking among the world’s best cities is no easy feat, but two BC spots made the cut.

Just over half a million people ranked Victoria and Vancouver among the best cities in the world in Condé Nast’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey. The survey considered everything from travel essentials such as hotels and airlines to the best cruises and islands.

Vancouver made it to the top 10 of the big cities list, and Victoria into the top small cities.

Here’s where they ranked globally and why.

Victoria

It’s official. Victoria is ranked as the best small city in the world.

Everything about BC’s capital city made it the ideal small city to travel to. There’s the scenic ferry to the island, the afternoon tea available at the much-loved Fairmont Express, and the opportunity to travel to the nearby forests.

This small city packs a big punch.

Vancouver

Vancouver ranked number eight on the global list of the best big cities.

The city’s electric arts scene and jaw-dropping natural beauty were two things that tipped Vancouver into the list. It was also ranked as one of the most ethnically diverse cities, with an unbeatable food scene and a never-ending list of things to do.

As the ranking describes, it’s not everywhere you can be in the heart of a city one minute and taking in the views from a kayak the next.

They are some seriously stunning cities, so we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re ranked among the likes of Singapore and Cape Town.

What other BC cities do you think should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below.