US-Canada relations might get pretty tense moving forward if former US president Donald Trump wins in the upcoming elections after it was revealed that he’s allegedly jealous of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s looks.

CTV News reports that Anthony Scaramucci, a former communications director in the White House who served under Trump very briefly, told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos that the former president is “very jealous of Prime Minister Trudeau.”

He said, “He’s younger and way better looking than the president.”

Scaramucci, a Trump supporter turned critic, continued, “And I know the (former) president very well; that superficial sort of stuff really bothers him, so he will be an antagonist to your leadership.

“And it could be as simple as that, just as a direct result of that. And that’s one of the reasons why people like me will be working very, very hard in 2024 to make sure that he doesn’t re-ascend to the presidency.”

Even if a Trump administration is in the cards, Scaramucci advises the Canadian federal government: “You survived it last time; you’ll survive at this time.”

“And remember, he can only be president for four more years; he’s term-limited out,” he said.

Trump is certainly ready for a comeback after recently winning in the Iowa primaries. Despite this, Scaramucci believes that President Joe Biden will be re-elected.

“He’s got the incumbency,” he said. “He’s got a reasonably strong economy with declining inflation numbers. And the third thing he’s got going for him is he’s not Donald Trump.”