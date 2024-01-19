Michael Bublé sings as friend drives for first time in Canadian snow

Canadian singer Michael Bublé took to social media Thursday to share a hilarious and heartwarming experience in snowy Vancouver.

The singer was with his Australian friend, who he convinced to try driving for the first time in the snow.

“Are you ready to go?” he asks his friend.

She replies “No,” and then Bublé pokes fun at her Australian-accented pronunciation — “naur?” he says.

But the friend successfully backed the vehicle out, before joking that the S on the gear shift stands for snow mode.

Next, we get a selfie of Bublé singing.

“We’re halfway home, and we didn’t die yet,” he says.

But the halfway point turned out to be early optimism, as Bublé shared an update that the quick drive turned out longer than planned.

“Update: we’ve now been in the car for two hours and 24 minutes. I am three minutes away from my house. And it’s telling us we still have 19 minutes. F*ck you, snow.”

Bublé’s fans loved the update, with one saying driving through the snow while the singer breaks out in Christmas carols sounds amazing.

