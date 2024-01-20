Toronto's new "Law & Order" series has a crack-smoking mayor scandal

The first official trailer for the long-anticipated Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent series dropped on Friday evening, offering a look into the iconic crime drama franchise’s spin-off set north of the border.

And, delivering on its promise to tap into Toronto crime lore, the trailer features a scandal involving a crack-smoking mayor.

The series, which will air on Citytv, appears to directly reference the network, including a brief glimpse of a politician exhaling a big ‘ole haul off a crack pipe in an apparent nod to the late Mayor Rob Ford.

A news chyron displayed below a clip of a crack-smoking mayor reads, “Crack mayor! Video posted on account of slain reporter Tatiana Wynn,” which appears to be a fictionalized version of reporter Robyn Doolittle’s earth-shattering 2013 news story that made headlines around the globe.

The series — which will hopefully draw similar inspiration from other high-profile Toronto criminal cases — stars Aden Young as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff and Kathleen Munroe as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will premiere on Citytv on February 22 at 8 p.m. and will also be available to stream on Citytv+.