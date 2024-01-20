Amazon worker dies after fire alarm sends employees into freezing cold

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development (MLITSD) is investigating the death of an Amazon worker after a fire alarm in the facility forced employees to wait in the freezing cold.

Paulo DeSouza Bezerra, 50, was working the night shift on Sunday, January 14, when a fire alarm forced employees to evacuate the Amazon distribution facility near London, Ontario, reports The London Free Press.

At the time, temperatures had dropped to -20°C due to wind chill.

In an email to Daily Hive, an Amazon Canada representative stated that the fire alarm went off at 11:10 pm, and the site was evacuated immediately. The facility was “cleared for re-entry” at 11:27 pm and employees began returning inside.

“Once employees came back inside after the evacuation, several employees, including the deceased, spent about 45 minutes in the break room warming up before returning to their workstations,” reads the statement.

“Shortly after returning to his workstation, the employee collapsed for unknown reasons near a water cooler by his workstation. Emergency services (911) were called immediately and responded quickly.”

Bezerra was rushed to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, where he died.

Amazon has denied allegations that employees weren’t allowed to sit in their vehicles to warm up while waiting; instead, they state that “it’s possible” a site leader was ensuring that individuals were accounted for, passing out a warming kit, or giving employees the all clear.

“We’re grieving the loss of our colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” said Maureen Lynch Vogel, an Amazon spokesperson. “We’re providing support to anyone at the site who may need it, including counselling services, and encouraging employees to use resources available to them via our Employee Assistance Program. We won’t speculate on the cause of death, but the incident itself does not appear to be work-related.”

Originally from Brazil, Bezerra leaves behind Sheilla Maria Vitorino Albuquerque, his wife of 25 years, and their son Logan Vitorino Bezerra. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

“It’s with sadness and a heavy heart that we create this funding to help a wonderful family that is currently living their worst nightmare,” reads the statement.

Bezerra is described as “pure joy” and someone who enjoys sharing jokes. “Everyone who knows this family knows how much they love each other and how much they fought to realize all of their dreams together. We are all in shock, just living through this tough time, trying to deal with all the pain of loss and making tough decisions.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised $19,616 of the family’s $25,000 goal.

“With Sheilla still on her mat leave, a small child to raise on her own, and lots of bills to pay, we want to help her financially to pay for the funeral costs and the first few months without her biggest supporter,” reads the statement.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative for the MLITSD stated, “As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, we are not able to provide further information at this time.”