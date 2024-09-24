Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert Canada isn't "unicorns and rainbows" all the time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his late-night TV debut on Monday, demystifying some Canadian stereotypes for The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Besides clarifying that what the US calls Canadian bacon, which Colbert described as “just a slice of ham,” is actually referred to as “back bacon” in Canada, Trudeau also gave a reality check when the late-night host asked about how the far-right movement could grow in a country that’s perceived to be polite.

“The far-right and flirtations with fascism, at the very least, is rising across the globe. Even in Canada, your Conservative Party leader, your opponent there has been called Canada’s Trump, and I’m sorry about that,” said Colbert.

“But I’m curious, why at least some form of nativism or far-right xenophobia might grow in a country even as polite as Canada. Why do you think this is getting a foothold even in your country?”

The prime minister was quick with his answer.

“That phrase ‘even in Canada,’ I mean, we’re not some magical place of unicorns and rainbows all the time,” he answered.

“We got more than our fair share, but like the things that we’ve managed to do, we’ve had to work really, really hard at.”

He also said that universal health care took decades to achieve and brought up his usual talking points like leading the fight against climate change with the carbon tax, dental care for low-income Canadians and $10-a-day childcare.

Trudeau then took a jab at Poilievre.

“There’s a big argument right now about whether dental care even exists. We delivered it to 700,000 people across the country, and my opponent is gaslighting us and saying, ‘Oh, dental care doesn’t even exist,'” he told Colbert.

The host then asks Trudeau about the non-confidence motion being tabled in the House of Commons.

“Your party is 17 points behind in the polls, and this week, your rivals are calling a vote to possibly… force an election. Give the devil’s due — what’s their rationale? What would you imagine a reasonable argument for their complaints?” asked Colbert.

The prime minister answered candidly, recognizing that Canadians are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s a really tough time in Canada right now. People are hurting, people are having trouble paying for groceries, paying for rent, filling up the tank,” he said.

Trudeau explained that while the US is experiencing similar struggles, some things are trickier in Canada, like housing.

“We lost a little ground over the past decades on building housing. So, the housing crisis is a little sharper,” he said.

The prime minister added that even though Canada’s economic outlook is slightly more positive than the US on a macro level, people don’t feel that when they’re buying groceries.

“People are frustrated and the idea that maybe they want an election now is something that my opponents are trying to bank on,” he said.

“People are taking a lot out on me for understandable reasons. I’ve been here, and I’ve been steering us through all these things, and people are sometimes looking at change.”

Trudeau reiterated that he’s here to support and invest in Canadians.

Canadians reacted to the interview online.

Several people thought he “knocked it out of the park.”

PM Trudeau was just on Stephen Colbert and he knocked it out of the park like I’ve never seen him before. What a massive win. It made my Canadian heart sing & it’ll give Cons heart attacks & head explosions. If this is the JT coming in the next election it’ll be an LPC majority. — Stephano Barberis (@HelloStephano) September 24, 2024

Trudeau on Stephen Colbert is brilliant. No stupid slogans, no distractive tangents, just let’s keep working for Canadians. #Trudeau2025 — M3ta B3th: Finite & Infinite Games 🇨🇦 🎗🇺🇦 💙 (@professorsan) September 24, 2024

Clips of all three segments of PM Trudeau’s appearance on Colbert. He did great! I’m so proud to have him represent us. Smart, funny, sincere, proud of Canada, comfortable in his own skin. I absolutely CRINGE at the thought of Pierre Poilievre being our face to the world. Ugh. https://t.co/f1we0joYGw — Anne with an “e” (@mrsmaris) September 24, 2024

Others weren’t as impressed.

I can’t do it. He nauseates me without Colbert. I’m repulsed when they are together. https://t.co/cEsz25PpFF — Just_My_Opinion (@Pick_A_Lane) September 24, 2024

I never watched this interview because I knew it would be pre-scripted propoganda. Colbert wouldn’t know Pierre Poilievre if he passed him on the street, yet he called him “Canada’s Trump” probably because Trudeau asked him to. This is brain-dead tripe. pic.twitter.com/kGvkKpmtg2 — Tokyo Rosie (@RosieRocks29) September 24, 2024

What did you think about the prime minister’s first late-night appearance? Let us know in the comments.