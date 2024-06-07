Final deadline to apply for Canada Dental Benefit is approaching

A heads up for Canadians who want to save on dental bills: The deadline to apply for the Canada Dental Benefit is this month.

According to the government, the dental benefit aims to lower costs for eligible families earning less than $90,000 annually.

Parents and guardians may be eligible for the support if they pay for dental care for a child under 12 years old who doesn’t have access to a private dental insurance plan.

The deadline for the second period of applications is Sunday, June 30.

Is your child eligible for the Canada Dental Benefit?

Guardians and parents who want to apply for this period must meet the following criteria, as outlined by the government:

Your child was born on or after July 2, 2011 (under 12 years old as of July 1, 2023)

Your child receives dental care services in Canada between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024

Your child does not have access to a private dental insurance plan

Your child’s dental costs are not fully covered by another dental program provided by any level of government

You are the only parent or caregiver receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for your child as of July 1, 2023

You have shared custody of your child and receive half of the CCB for your child as of July 1, 2023

How much can you get from the dental benefit?

The Canada Revenue Agency administers dental benefit payments. The amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income.

The government says a tax-free payment of $260, $390, or $650 is available for each eligible child, depending on the adjusted family net income.

Parents and guardians can apply for a maximum of two payments per child.

You can calculate your estimated benefit amount here.

Canada Dental Care Plan expansion

In addition to the Canada Dental Benefit, the Canada Dental Care Plan (CDCP), which provides financial support to individual Canadians who need oral health care, is opening more applications this month.

The phased rollout continues as follows:

Adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate – Starting June 2024

Children under the age of 18 – Starting June 2024

If you’re eligible, you can apply here.

What does the CDCP cover?

The CDCP says it will help cover various oral healthcare services, which include:

Preventive services, including scaling (cleaning), polishing, sealants, and fluoride

Diagnostic services, including examinations and X-rays

Restorative services, including fillings

Endodontic services, including root canal treatments

Prosthodontic services, including complete and partial removable dentures

Periodontal services, including deep scaling

Oral surgery services, including extractions

Some of these services will only become available in fall 2024, and the federal government will provide further updates on this page.