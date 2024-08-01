"Touch grass": Trudeau takes shots at Poilievre for post about communist dictatorships

Justin Trudeau had some choice words for Pierre Poilievre after the Conservative Party leader published a post on X taking shots at the prime minister, accusing him of “admiring communist dictatorships.”
Poilievre’s original post included a link encouraging Canadians to pledge their support for the Conservative Party.
It was posted with a graphic showing an illustration of Karl Marx surrounded by a circular chart sarcastically describing “How to Do Communism.”
“Sign here to have a prime minister who doesn’t admire basic communist dictatorships,” reads the post’s caption.
Sign here to have a Prime Minister who doesn’t admire basic communist dictatorships: https://t.co/Mlman54OiS pic.twitter.com/o3oI5FNlbp
— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 31, 2024
On Thursday, Trudeau’s camp reposted Poilievre’s X post, clapping back with the caption: “I think this guy needs to touch grass.”
I think this guy needs to touch grass. pic.twitter.com/B7yCS6lonQ
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 1, 2024
The prime minister’s response was met with various comments and reactions.
“What is even happening,” wrote one X user.
What is even happening https://t.co/NQNKcs1xBU
— Gabriel Liosis (@gabeliosis) August 1, 2024
“Yikes, it’s getting ugly now,” wrote another.
Yikes it’s getting ugly now.
— DividendBoomer (@BoomerDivvies) August 1, 2024
“As much as I dislike you for running our nation into the ground, this was funny,” noted a Trudeau critic.
As much as I dislike you for running our nation into the ground, this was funny
— Everett (@pshaaleska) August 1, 2024
hahahahaha *mic drop*
— Impenitent Atheist (@mysticl) August 1, 2024
Some critics said Trudeau was “out of touch” for his post.
Please look yourself in the mirror. Even your staff are so out of touch
— FlavourTown.eth 🕳🐷🟪 (@CPInThe3rdLane) August 1, 2024
“Touch grass?… Grow up,” quipped another X user.
Touch grass??.. what are you? Twelve?.. Grow up.
— Kaj (@chrystal_cat) August 1, 2024
This isn’t the first time Trudeau and Poilievre’s camps have exchanged quips.
In April, Poilievre was kicked out of question period for calling the prime minister a “wacko.”
A month later, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland apologized after making a comment about Poilievre wearing makeup.