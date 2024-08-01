NewsPoliticsCanada

"Touch grass": Trudeau takes shots at Poilievre for post about communist dictatorships

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Aug 1 2024, 8:56 pm
lev radin/Shutterstock | Eli Unger/Shutterstock

Justin Trudeau had some choice words for Pierre Poilievre after the Conservative Party leader published a post on X taking shots at the prime minister, accusing him of “admiring communist dictatorships.”

Poilievre’s original post included a link encouraging Canadians to pledge their support for the Conservative Party.

It was posted with a graphic showing an illustration of Karl Marx surrounded by a circular chart sarcastically describing “How to Do Communism.”

“Sign here to have a prime minister who doesn’t admire basic communist dictatorships,” reads the post’s caption.

On Thursday, Trudeau’s camp reposted Poilievre’s X post, clapping back with the caption: “I think this guy needs to touch grass.”

The prime minister’s response was met with various comments and reactions.

“What is even happening,” wrote one X user.

“Yikes, it’s getting ugly now,” wrote another.

“As much as I dislike you for running our nation into the ground, this was funny,” noted a Trudeau critic.

 

Some critics said Trudeau was “out of touch” for his post.

“Touch grass?… Grow up,” quipped another X user.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau and Poilievre’s camps have exchanged quips.

In April, Poilievre was kicked out of question period for calling the prime minister a “wacko.”

A month later, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland apologized after making a comment about Poilievre wearing makeup.

