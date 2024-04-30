The scene in the House of Commons got heated on Tuesday, as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was kicked out of question period for his use of language directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The tense exchange took place on Tuesday afternoon after Poilievre called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “wacko.”

Video of the incident shows Poilievre standing to speak about Trudeau’s support for BC’s drug decriminalization policy.

He referred to the policy as “wacko” and added that it was being backed by a “wacko prime minister.”

Speaker Greg Fergus responded to Poilievre, saying his use of the word was “unparliamentary” and asked the Conservative leader to withdraw the comment.

Poilievre didn’t comply.

“Mr. Speaker, I replace ‘wacko’ with extremist. He is an extremist,” said Poilievre, in reference to Trudeau.

Fergus then repeated his request a few more times.

“I’m going to ask the leader of the opposition once again to withdraw that comment, please.”

Poilievre did not agree to withdraw his comment.

Fergus then ordered Poilievre to withdraw from the House of Commons for the remainder of the sitting. His fellow Conservative MPs also left in support.

Comments flood social media

Poilievre took to social media after his removal and posted his thoughts on X.

“BREAKING: Today the Liberal speaker censored me for describing Trudeau’s hard drug policy as wacko,” he wrote.

“This is a wacko policy from a wacko PM that’s destroying lives.”

His comments and removal from question period also drew a range of reactions online from Canadians.

“You are truly an embarrassment,” wrote one X user.

“Not fit to be in the HoC,” said another person.

Pierre Poilievre is the wacko.

Not fit to be in the HoC.

“There is nothing honourable about Mr. Pierre Poilievre. This is a sad day for Canada,” said a commenter.

Another Canadian referred to Poilievre’s actions as child-like.

“Name calling is a sign of weakness and desperation,” stated a comment.

Others sided with Poilievre and defended his use of the word.

“I think kicking Poilievre out is just as wacko as him calling Trudeau wacko. Decriminalization is also wacko,” remarked one supporter.

Leading up to the incident, Trudeau and Poilievre were going back and forth with comments.

The prime minister asked the Conservative leader why he “chooses to court extreme right nationalist groups.”

Poilievre then responded, saying that Trudeau spent the “first half of his adult life as a practicing racist, dressing up in hideous racist costumes,” referring to the prime minister wearing brownface at a party in 2001.

The full exchange change can be viewed here.