From canoeing to being confronted by a disgruntled worker, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a busy Friday.

It started when Trudeau headed to Sault Ste. Marie, in Ontario, to visit Algoma Steel Inc., a steel manufacturer that employs 2,700 workers.

However, as he shook hands with workers, one man confronted Trudeau on taxes and dental care.

“I think you’re only around for another year,” the man said. “We won’t see you around for another year.”

“Well, that’s what elections are for,” replied Trudeau. “And I look forward to everyone exercising the right to vote.”

“You’re not really doing anything for us, Justin,” said the man who refused to shake Trudeau’s hand as he walked away.

Watch the exchange below:

While his coworkers indulged in Justin Trudeau’s free donut giveaway this Algoma Steel worker wanted no part of it. Instead he had tough questions about the cost of living and Trudeau blew him off with talking-points about tariffs and dentalcare. This man is a hero. 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/4GEp07ITft — Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) August 31, 2024

The incident drew mixed reactions from Canadians, with some applauding the man for his calm approach.

Master class in how to confront Trudeau. Not with profanity or rage because that makes you look like a moron. But with calm refutation of his policies. In the end all Trudeau has left is to offer you a free donut. Which is basically all his policies in a nutshell. — Lindsay Gay (@lindsaygay51) September 1, 2024

We need more of this in Canada. Much more of this. https://t.co/GDRhSelR8U — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) September 1, 2024

The pain of being Canadian summed up in one video.

Algoma Steel worker tries to confront Trudeau. https://t.co/oa0CYNf6f2 — Alise Mills (@DiaryofaFixer) September 1, 2024

Wow, I normally keep my hats separate, but this very clearly shows the federal leadership disconnect and the regular Canadians!!! https://t.co/KDacvrDsaG — Jordan Kealy (@Jordan_Keal) September 1, 2024

However, others were more impressed with Trudeau’s handling of the situation, with one X user calling him “very respectful.”

Whether you like it or not, #Canada is possibly the only country where the #PrimeMinister will be stopped in the street and criticized in person by #citizens. You may not like him or his policy, but #Trudeau is very respectful. https://t.co/mnow7glIGm — Houssam Hoteit (@houssamhoteit) September 1, 2024

Diff between trudeau & poilievre is 1) he’d never get this close to poilievre who’d sliink out after photo op

2) use rcmp detail & extra party thugs to keep press & naysayers back

3) if did confront, poilievre call him a commie https://t.co/LdvSFRbNcy — Lori King (@1loriking) September 1, 2024

FWIW, @JustinTrudeau handled this situation pretty well. While he’s obviously not going to win over his critic, he remained respectful throughout. It’s a refreshing change from the contrived outrage we’ve seen directed at the opposition for the media cameras recently. https://t.co/H9LZyrvouQ — Jason McNeil (@s1xcolors) September 1, 2024

While in Sault Ste. Marie Trudeau took a canoe trip with Brad Robinson, co-owner and operator of Thrive Tours. The company is an Indigenous-owned & operated guided ecotourism company.

Also present were Thrive Tours’ founder and managing director Amanda Cora, Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan, Batchewana First Nation chief Mark McCoy, and former chief Dean Sayers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

“I don’t get out on the water as much these days. So, I was pretty excited when Terry suggested we go for a paddle,” stated Trudeau in the post.