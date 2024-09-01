NewsPoliticsCanada

Trudeau confronted by disgruntled worker while visiting a steel plant

Sep 1 2024, 5:46 pm
@JustinTrudeau/Instagram

From canoeing to being confronted by a disgruntled worker, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a busy Friday.

It started when Trudeau headed to Sault Ste. Marie, in Ontario, to visit Algoma Steel Inc., a steel manufacturer that employs 2,700 workers.

However, as he shook hands with workers, one man confronted Trudeau on taxes and dental care.

“I think you’re only around for another year,” the man said. “We won’t see you around for another year.”

“Well, that’s what elections are for,” replied Trudeau. “And I look forward to everyone exercising the right to vote.”

“You’re not really doing anything for us, Justin,” said the man who refused to shake Trudeau’s hand as he walked away.

Watch the exchange below:

The incident drew mixed reactions from Canadians, with some applauding the man for his calm approach.

However, others were more impressed with Trudeau’s handling of the situation, with one X user calling him “very respectful.”

While in Sault Ste. Marie Trudeau took a canoe trip with Brad Robinson, co-owner and operator of Thrive Tours. The company is an Indigenous-owned & operated guided ecotourism company.

Also present were Thrive Tours’ founder and managing director Amanda Cora, Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan, Batchewana First Nation chief Mark McCoy, and former chief Dean Sayers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

“I don’t get out on the water as much these days. So, I was pretty excited when Terry suggested we go for a paddle,” stated Trudeau in the post.

