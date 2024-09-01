Three extremely fortunate lottery players just woke up winners this long weekend after winning a Lotto 6/49 prize.

The draw took place on Saturday, August 31, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $10 million. Although no one won the main prize, someone in Canada is now $1 million richer after they matched the White Ball prize number 64990456-01. According to PlayNow, the winner purchased their ticket in Quebec.

The Classic Draw prize numbers were 07, 24, 25, 34, 43, 44, and bonus 13, but no one won the $5 million prize. However, three people certainly came very close after they matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, winning the Classic Draw second prize. Two winning tickets were sold in Ontario and one in Atlantic Canada. Split three ways, each winner is now $74,100.20 richer.

The third prize will be split between 129 lottery players, who will each receive $723.60 after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Twenty Canadians will be waking up to the news that they just won $50,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw. Here’s where the winning tickets were sold: four in BC, six in Western Canada, five in Ontario, two in Quebec, and three in Atlantic Canada.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

Didn’t win anything this time? The next Lotto 6/49 prize is on Wednesday, September 4, and the Gold Ball prize is worth $12 million.

