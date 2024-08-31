If you’ve always wanted to live in Spain, here’s some fantastic news: one region will pay eligible digital nomads up to $22,000 to relocate.

Euronews reports that Extremadura is hoping to attract remote workers. Located on the western border of Portugal, Extremadura is an autonomous community with a population of just over 1 million. The area is known for cities such as Caceres, Merida, Badajoz, and Plasencia. Attractions include cathedrals, medieval architecture, and palaces. For nature lovers, the region is known for its mountain ranges and lakes.

And now you could get up to €15,000 or $22,372 to live there.

The region struggles with a dwindling population, underdevelopment, and a low GDP. To tackle this, the government has set aside €2 million (around $3 million) to attract 200 digital nomads and remote workers to the area.

Are you eligible?

The government is looking for IT professionals and people who have remote jobs. In addition, you must agree to live in the region for at least two years.

You can apply for the grant if you’re a digital nomad who lives abroad or elsewhere in Spain. Non-EU nationals who are already in the country on a digital nomad visa are also eligible. If you don’t have one, you must apply for this visa first and have an approved residency document before applying for the grant.

How much can you receive?

On average, those who meet the requirements will receive up to €8,000 ($11,932) and another €4,000 ($5,965) if you decide to extend your stay beyond two years.

However, the size of the grant also depends on the size of the town where you decide to move.

If you’re under 30, you can receive up to €10,000 ($14,915) if you choose to live in a town with fewer than 5,000 residents. And if you stay past the required two years, you will receive another €5,000 ($7,456).

How can you apply?

There’s no date yet for when the applications will open, but spots will be available until authorities have provided funds for 200 eligible remote workers. You can submit your application here.

You’ll find out within three months if your application has been approved. You’ll have three months to apply for a residency document, after which you can ask the local government to send you the payment for the grant.

Is this a move you’d consider? Let us know in the comments.