Bon voyage: The do's and don'ts for Canadians travelling in Europe

Many Canadians have been jetting off across the Atlantic this summer for awesome vacations in places like England, France, Italy, and so many other incredible countries. If your Instagram feed is giving you FOMO and you have found yourself planning your next trip abroad, we’ve got some tips to get you started on your European adventure.

From budget-saving tips to how to get the most out of your holiday, here are some pro tips to help get you started. And if you want to blend in with the locals, we’ve got a list of 10 things Canadian tourists do when they’re in Europe.

Do: Book flights early

Summer is peak season in Europe for tourists, but the busier (and hotter) it gets, the more those popular travel times have been extending into spring and fall. That means no matter when you plan on travelling, it’s not a bad idea to book ahead. You’re much more likely to nab a deal!

Don’t: Overpack for a budget airline

One of the best things about Europe is how cheap it can be to jet off to other countries once you’re there. However, remember that budget airlines can be unforgiving when it comes to luggage. It’s better to err on the side of caution and underpack unless you don’t mind being dinged for extra baggage charges.

Do: Carry some cash/coins with you

Just like in North America, most places will accept credit cards easily, but some small shops still operate on cash-only. Not only that but if you need to use a bathroom or a bus, you might want to have some coins handy.

Don’t: Waste all your time at tourist spots

There’s a reason why attractions like the London Eye or the Eiffel Tower are famous, but that also means they can be packed full of tourists. We’re not saying to skip all the hot spots, but you might want to limit them. Sometimes, exploring a lesser-known neighbourhood can be just as satisfying.

Do: Book Airbnb’s outside major cities

If you know your way around a transit system or are renting a car, one way to cut costs on your European trip is to book your stay just outside the major cities. Big cities drive the costs way up, and you’ll likely find some super cute places you would have otherwise missed.

Do: Take public transportation

From cheap and regular flights to easy-to-access public transportation, the easiest and cheapest way to get around is definitely public transit. Before you head off, make sure to look into any passes that might be available for your journey.

Don’t: Order water in restaurants

It’s not that you won’t get good water. You’ll likely get a refreshing bottle of spring or alp water, but you’ll have to pay for it!

Do: Bring your own water bottle

One way to save money is to bring your own water bottle with you. This is especially important if you’re stopping in Switzerland, where there are fresh mountain water fountains all over the country!

Do: Tell everyone you’re Canadian

Your Canadian accent will definitely give you away to locals for not being from around, but many will assume you’re American. Europeans still generally have a positive attitude towards Canadians, so you’ll likely find their demeanour shifts when they find out where you’re really from.

Do: Take advantage of the cheap booze

If you stop into any grocery stores, ensure you don’t miss the alcohol aisle (or aisles). There is so much cheap booze around, with some starting as low as €1.50.