Planning a holiday trip? Here are all the travel advisories to know about
Dec 19 2023, 7:57 pm
The holidays are in full swing, meaning we’re closing in on a very busy time for travel. If you’re planning to get away soon, it’s always important to check if there is a travel advisory for your destination in case there are any precautions you need to take or safety issues to know about.
The Government of Canada regularly updates its travel advisory list.
There are four categories of travel advisories from the government: take normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel, and avoid all travel.
Here are all the current travel advisories you should know about before heading on your next trip.
🟢 Take normal security precautions
- Mongolia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Brunei
- Rwanda
- Ireland
- Japan
- Portugal
- Spain
- USA
- Australia
- Bonaire
- Iceland
- Mauritius
- Finland
- Barbados
- Serbia
- Armenia
- Greece
- Netherlands
- Albania
- Austria
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czechia
- Estonia
- Hungary
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Switzerland
- American Samoa
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Aruba
- Azores
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Canary Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Cook Islands
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- Gibraltar
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guam
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Micronesia (FSM)
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niue
- North Macedonia
- Northern Marianas
- Palau
- Panama
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Martin
- Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
- Saint-Barthélemy
- Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Seychelles
- Sint Maarten
- Solomon Islands
- Suriname
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Virgin Islands (US)
- Zambia
🟡 Exercise a high degree of caution
- Paraguay
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Hong Kong
- China
- Cambodia
- Vietnam
- Laos
- Oman
- Germany
- Mexico
- Thailand
- UK
- Sweden
- Kuwait
- Türkiye
- Philippines
- Sierra Leone
- Ecuador
- Bahamas
- Namibia
- Guatemala
- Mozambique
- Malawi
- Madagascar
- Liberia
- Lesotho
- Kenya
- Jordan
- Cuba
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Zimbabwe
- Angola
- Nicaragua
- Brazil
- Bolivia
- Kazakhstan
- Moldova
- Tunisia
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Denmark
- France
- Kyrgyzstan
- Benin
- Cameroon
- Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Gambia, The
- Ghana
- Senegal
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Algeria
- Antarctica
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belize
- Cabo Verde
- Comoros
- Costa Rica
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eswatini
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Honduras
- India
- Jamaica
- Macao
- Maldives
- Mayotte
- Morocco
- Nepal
- Pakistan
- Republic of Congo (Brazzaville)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Tajikistan
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Equatorial Guinea
- Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- Gabon
🟠 Avoid non-essential travel
- Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa)
- Nigeria
- Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip
- Burundi
- Chad
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Mauritania
- Papua New Guinea
🛑Avoid all travel
- Myanmar
- North Korea
- Russia
- Burkina Faso
- Iraq
- Belarus
- Ukraine
- Central African Republic
- Niger
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Afghanistan
- Haiti
- Iran
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Somalia
- Syria
- Venezuela
- Yemen