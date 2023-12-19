Planning a holiday trip? Here are all the travel advisories to know about

The holidays are in full swing, meaning we’re closing in on a very busy time for travel. If you’re planning to get away soon, it’s always important to check if there is a travel advisory for your destination in case there are any precautions you need to take or safety issues to know about.

The Government of Canada regularly updates its travel advisory list.

There are four categories of travel advisories from the government: take normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel, and avoid all travel.

Here are all the current travel advisories you should know about before heading on your next trip.

🟢 Take normal security precautions

Mongolia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Brunei

Rwanda

Ireland

Japan

Portugal

Spain

USA

Australia

Bonaire

Iceland

Mauritius

Finland

Barbados

Serbia

Armenia

Greece

Netherlands

Albania

Austria

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czechia

Estonia

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Norway

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

American Samoa

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Azores

Bermuda

Bhutan

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Canary Islands

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Curaçao

Cyprus

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Fiji

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Gibraltar

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guam

Kiribati

Kosovo

Luxembourg

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Micronesia (FSM)

Monaco

Montenegro

Montserrat

Nauru

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niue

North Macedonia

Northern Marianas

Palau

Panama

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Saint-Barthélemy

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Seychelles

Sint Maarten

Solomon Islands

Suriname

Tokelau

Tonga

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Virgin Islands (US)

Zambia

🟡 Exercise a high degree of caution

Paraguay

Malaysia

Indonesia

Hong Kong

China

Cambodia

Vietnam

Laos

Oman

Germany

Mexico

Thailand

UK

Sweden

Kuwait

Türkiye

Philippines

Sierra Leone

Ecuador

Bahamas

Namibia

Guatemala

Mozambique

Malawi

Madagascar

Liberia

Lesotho

Kenya

Jordan

Cuba

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Zimbabwe

Angola

Nicaragua

Brazil

Bolivia

Kazakhstan

Moldova

Tunisia

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Denmark

France

Kyrgyzstan

Benin

Cameroon

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Gambia, The

Ghana

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Algeria

Antarctica

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belize

Cabo Verde

Comoros

Costa Rica

Djibouti

Dominican Republic

Egypt

El Salvador

Eswatini

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Macao

Maldives

Mayotte

Morocco

Nepal

Pakistan

Republic of Congo (Brazzaville)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tajikistan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Equatorial Guinea

Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Gabon

🟠 Avoid non-essential travel

Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa)

Nigeria

Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Burundi

Chad

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Mauritania

Papua New Guinea

🛑Avoid all travel