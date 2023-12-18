Major airline draws attention over policy offering plus-size passengers free seats

Southwest Airlines is being applauded after a passenger shared how to use its policy offering plus-size travellers free additional seats on flights.

User @kimmystyled posted a how-to on the US airlines’ “Customer of size and extra seat policy” on TikTok in October that has garnered over 900,000 views.

“Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all,” reads the caption. “Seats should be larger for all people, including tall and pregnant passengers.”

#southwestairlines #customerofsize #customerofsizepolicy #plussize #plussizetravel #traveltips #plussizetraveltok #traveltok ♬ original sound – Kimmy @kimmystyled How to use @southwestair customer of size policy. Southwest is the only airline that allows you a second seat at no extra cost even if the flight is FULLY booked. You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don't use it going out you cant use it flying back. Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I've done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied. They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre board! Enter the aircraft, get your seatbelt extender, and grab your seat! I place the ticket in the seat next to me. I always take the window seat. If anyone tries to sit it in I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane 🙃. I've heard from others sometimes southwest will just put customer of size in your account so anytime you approach the main ticket gate you'll get both your tickets at once but this hasn't happened to me yet. I think this has to do with how "visibly fat" you are. Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all. I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn't have to pay for two seats. Seats should be larger for all people including tall and pregnant passengers. Since airlines got deregulated it's been an ADA nightmare. Airlines should also allow wheelchairs in the cabin esp power wheelchairs. This is an access issue at the end of the day and discriminatory to fat and disabled customers.

The TikTok shows Kimmy telling an agent at the Southwest Airlines gate that she’ll use their “customer of size” policy.

According to the carrier’s site, a “customer of size” is anyone “unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat” next to them.

Kimmy is given an additional ticket (on the house) and told to place it on the seat next to her. She’s also given a seatbelt extender when boarding the flight.

The TikToker notes that you’ll need to use the policy on your outbound flight if you want to be able to use it during your return trip.

“I’ve done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied,” reads her caption.

According to Southwest Airlines, you can also proactively purchase the number of seats you need before your flight.

This will ensure the extra seat is available (in case of a fully booked flight) and prevent another customer from having to give up their seat for “unplanned accommodation.”

Don’t worry about the extra cost — the carrier will refund you for the additional seat.

“You may contact us for a refund of the cost of additional seating after travel,” reads the policy.

Kimmy says it “should be an industry norm,” and hundreds of people agreed with her in the replies.

“Thank you for posting this and walking through the dialogue. It’ll be so helpful for people,” reads one comment.

“Thank you so much for this! My traveling-while-fat anxiety is debilitating, and this is REALLY helpful!” added another.

One person brought up how they’ve been booking first-class flights despite being unable to afford them due to their size.

“I didn’t know this was a thing and have paid for first class many times on other airlines out of fear of embarrassment (and I can’t afford 1st class),” the comment reads.

Many people in the comments have used the policy and advise travellers to book the seat in advance and get refunded after the trip “so that no one gets booted.”

Other people who experience challenges flying also chimed in.

“They should offer seats with more legroom for people who are very tall. My son is 6′ 5″ and never had enough legroom,” one person commented.

However, one tall traveller on X claims he was denied an extra seat under Southwest’s policy.

This has been in place for years. I’m 7 feet. 300 pounds. Years ago I tried to buy an extra ticket as someone who is larger than 99% of all humans ever. I did not qualify as a “customer of size” according to their policy and was denied. @SouthwestAir — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) December 15, 2023



Kimmy agrees that airlines need to make flying more accessible for travellers.

“Airlines should also allow wheelchairs in the cabin, especially power wheelchairs,” reads her caption. “This is an access issue at the end of the day and discriminatory to fat and disabled customers.”

Southwest Airlines isn’t the only American carrier that has this policy.

Alaska Airlines has a similar policy, allowing “customers of size” to purchase an extra seat and get a refund after their trip.

It seems that Canadian airlines have yet to implement policies like this. Air Canada and WestJet have “special seating” and “additional seating” policies, but both require passengers to submit medical information or obtain medical approval before travel.