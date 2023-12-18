NewsCanadaScienceCanada

Earthquakes Canada announced it is leaving X in 2024 and people are shook

Samantha Holomay
|
Dec 18 2023, 7:52 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock | Tanu4869/Shutterstock

At the beginning of 2024, people will have to go to the Government of Canada’s Earthquake  Canada website for updates.

The government service took to X on December 13 to announce that its account will no longer post updates as of January 13.

Some people on X responded to the post pleading for them to stay and questioning the decision to leave the platform.

One user wrote, “This account is the best for feeling odd shakes and wondering if it was an earthquake or not. Please stay.”

Another user responded that they were disappointed to hear that the account would no longer be active.

Others highlighted the potential impacts this move could have on people who live in places vulnerable to tsunamis and earthquakes.

The government service has encouraged users to visit its website for future updates and emergencies.

It has not yet been confirmed why the account will no longer provide earthquake updates on X.

