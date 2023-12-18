At the beginning of 2024, people will have to go to the Government of Canada’s Earthquake Canada website for updates.

The government service took to X on December 13 to announce that its account will no longer post updates as of January 13.

As of January 13, 2024, this account will no longer be updated. For earthquake updates, you can visit our website: https://t.co/fV1Hg38lp1 — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 13, 2023

Some people on X responded to the post pleading for them to stay and questioning the decision to leave the platform.

One user wrote, “This account is the best for feeling odd shakes and wondering if it was an earthquake or not. Please stay.”

This account is the best for feeling odd shakes and wondering if it was an earthquake or not. Please stay. — Stephen C (@theday) December 13, 2023

why? this is the place for timely information — Sarah Morton (@sarahmortonvan) December 13, 2023

Another user responded that they were disappointed to hear that the account would no longer be active.

That sucks. This is one of the few accounts I have notifications turned on for — Tyler K (@Baddogmedia) December 13, 2023

Others highlighted the potential impacts this move could have on people who live in places vulnerable to tsunamis and earthquakes.

Not happy about your decision as some of us rely solely on online social media alerts because we can’t get phone alerts & we live in earthquake/tsunami area, but being on x is causing many to leave, I get that. Just a damn shame! — ღεℓąηḯε (@MJMcCune) December 14, 2023

Not a fan of this closing. I live on VI and rely on it. We were camping in a remote location and there was a Tsunami warning we knew to expect as we knew there was an earthquake first. — SaraElement (@SaraEvans79) December 13, 2023

The government service has encouraged users to visit its website for future updates and emergencies.

It has not yet been confirmed why the account will no longer provide earthquake updates on X.

